NET results declared

Mumbai: Around 55,701 students have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019, an eligibility examination for teachers, conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Results of NET were declared on Saturday by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Out of these, 4,756 candidates have cleared the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the examination will be eligible for the post of assistant professor or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Candidates are qualified to become assistant professors in one list, while in the other list, candidates are qualified for JRF. JRF candidates can choose to apply for assistant professor positions but assistant professor candidates cannot apply for JRF.

This test helps candidates to secure Assistant Professor or JRF positions in the universities and colleges of India. A total of over 6.81 lakh candidates appeared for the NET this year. The NET examinations were conducted from June 20 to 26, 2019. Candidates can check their results on the official website ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.