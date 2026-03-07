Nerul Firm Owner And Associates Booked For Allegedly Cheating Youth Of ₹11.4 Lakh With Fake Promises Of Jobs On Foreign Ships

Nerul Police have registered a case against six persons, including the owner of a Nerul-based firm, for allegedly cheating several youths of about Rs 11.4 lakh by promising them high-paying jobs on ships abroad. | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police have registered a case against six persons, including the owner of a Nerul-based firm, for allegedly cheating several youths of about Rs 11.4 lakh by promising them high-paying jobs on ships abroad.

The Accused

The accused have been identified as Ashish Ghodke alias Kale, owner of DLS Marine Solution LLP, along with Rohit, Yogesh Vinod Kumar, Ajit Singh Navin, agent Raghav and others. Police said they have launched a search for the accused.

According to police, Ghodke started the office of DLS Marine Solution LLP at Haware Centurion Mall in Nerul in August 2025. Soon after, he and his associates allegedly began advertising jobs on ships abroad offering lucrative salaries and also appointed agents to bring in job seekers.

The Bait

One of the complainants, Anupam Chauhan (24), a resident of Rabale, approached the group through agent Raghav while searching for a job. The accused allegedly promised him a job on a ship in Istanbul, Turkey, with a salary of 700 US dollars and an air ticket. They allegedly collected Rs 2.20 lakh from him in multiple instalments.

On September 23, 2025, Chauhan was asked to reach Mumbai airport for departure, but after he arrived, the accused cited technical reasons and asked him to return home.

“A few days later when the complainant visited the company office, he found it shut and realised that several other youths had also been cheated in a similar manner,” a Nerul police officer said.

The Victims

Police said the accused allegedly duped around five to six youths, including Ashish Pokla (Rs 3.20 lakh), Vinodkumar Chavan (Rs 1.50 lakh), Akhilesh Chavan (Rs 2.20 lakh) and Hrishikesh Rajbhar (Rs 2.30 lakh), before fleeing.

Based on the complaint, Nerul Police have registered a case under Sections 3(5), 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/