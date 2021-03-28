Negative coronavirus test report must for Maharashtra visitors travelling to Gujarat

Mumbai: With the number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths showing surge in Maharashtra, the BJP-led government in Gujarat has imposed strict restrictions for those coming from Maharashtra. The health department in its circular has said that the visitors from Maharashtra to Gujarat should undergo RT-PCR test with negative reports. Besides, all vehicles coming from Maharashtra will be checked at the entry points by the health and police teams.

Gujarat government’s move came days after Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka governments had imposed strict restrictions on the visitors entering from Maharashtra. They had made RT-PCR negative tests mandatory and also thermal checking at the entry points.

“If you now want to drive from Maharashtra to Gujarat, you are required to test the Corona's RT-PCR. You will not be allowed to enter Gujarat from Maharashtra unless your Corona report is negative,’’ reads the notification issued by the Gujarat health department. Further, the additional teams comprising health and police personnel have been deployed at the border to avoid entry of persons without Covid-19 negative test.

The Gujarat government’s move came at a time when the number of corona patients has been increasing in Maharashtra for the last two weeks. Maharashtra is among top six states showing daily spike in Covid-19 cases.

Gujarat is a state close to Maharashtra. As a result, there is a large amount of inter-state transport for business and trade. Therefore, every vehicle going from Maharashtra to Gujarat will now be thoroughly inspected so that the growing infection in Maharashtra does not spread to Gujarat as well.