NEET UG 2021: NTA to release answer key soon on ntaneet.nic.in; click here for more

The answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is likely to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon.

Here's how you can raise objection on neet.nta.nic.in

Tap on 'Challenge NEET-UG 2021 answer key'

Submit your application number and password

Click on the key challenge and select a test booklet code

Select the question numbers

Click on submit

Select the answer that you believe is correct. You can also give a brief explanation (optional)

Click on Confirm

Pay the objection filing fee

Download the confirmation slip for future use

Meanwhile, students can expect the NEET UG 2021 result date by NTA soon.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number

Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of for future reference

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 02:07 PM IST