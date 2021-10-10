NEET UG 2021: NTA to release answer key soon on ntaneet.nic.in; click here for more

The answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is likely to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon.
Here's how you can raise objection on neet.nta.nic.in
Tap on 'Challenge NEET-UG 2021 answer key'
Submit your application number and password
Click on the key challenge and select a test booklet code
Select the question numbers
Click on submit
Select the answer that you believe is correct. You can also give a brief explanation (optional)
Click on Confirm
Pay the objection filing fee
Download the confirmation slip for future use
Meanwhile, students can expect the NEET UG 2021 result date by NTA soon.
Steps to check the result:
Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number
Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed
Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of for future reference
