Neessha William: From 4 Puppies To 200 Dogs, A Journey Of Compassion In Navi Mumbai |

Navi Mumbai: For 44 year Neessha William, it was just her plain love and concern for four little puppies that made her take care of them when they were found on street in the year 2019. Which started as empathy for four little puppies, has now taken her ahead to take care of more than 200 dogs in last five years.

In the process of taking care of the abandoned, sick and helpless dogs on street, she has also ended up adopting eight of them. “There were situations wherein they had to be rescued and when I had no other way out, I decided to take them home. My parents were mad at me but now my mother too has become a dog lover,” said William.

She had just started her movement to take care of the helpless dogs when pandemic struck and she could see helpless street dogs everywhere who has no one to care for. She then took it upon herself to take care of the dogs that she saw. “Those dogs that needed food, were fed. Those who needed medical attention, were provided with the doctor’s visit and also the required medicine. Those that required to be sterlised, were sterlised,” she added.

A corporate trainer by profession, she was staying in Vashi when she started the journey of feeding and taking care of the stray. She also had a house at Kalyan Shilphata and in the process of travelling there frequently, she identified the [laces wherein dogs needed to be looked after and also the people who were dog feeders. She tied up with many such feeders and continued with the work of feedig, sterlising and vaccinating the dogs that needed help.

Originally from Jabalpur, William also found the dogs at Jabalpur that needed to be fed regularly and found people who could continue doing that in her absence. “Currently, I am at Gurgaon for work reasons, and I have found the dogs here as well. While many of them encourage me for the work I do, many also question me on how long will I do this. I simply say that I will continue taking care of the dogs and God will take care of me,” she added. William claims that from the money she earns, she keeps only a minimal amount that she needs for survival, with her and the rest is spent for the dogs and whenever she runs out of funds, she approaches friends and family for help.

During one such need, she tied up with Dr Dr. Jayakar Ellis, founder president of Heart Foundation. Heart foundation is an NGO that works towards human and animal welfare for the past decade and has taken upon itself to support her cause. The NGO facilitated the creation of more permanent shelters, organized vaccination drives, and set up feeding stations across the city. William played a pivotal role in these initiatives, often working behind the scenes to ensure their success.

“Seeing the commitment dedication and the hard work day in and day out continuously of Neessha William makes me feel that she is Mother Theresa for dogs” said Ellis.