Needy students get education material in Panvel

The board distributed notebooks and other educational material in other villages in Panvel area with the beginning of the new academic year.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
Representative | Credits: iStock images

The Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board distributed free books to students in the Nere area of Panvel taluka. For the past many years, the board has been extending support to the poor and needy students by implementing various educational activities every year.

BJP's Panvel taluka president Arunsheth Bhagat distributed books to the students.

BJP taluka vice president Sanjay Patil, general secretary Rajendra Patil, Panvel panchayat committee member Bhupendra Patil, among others were present on the occasion. The board distributed notebooks and other educational material in other villages in Panvel area with the beginning of the new academic year.

Bhagat said that they are committed to help needy students to get education at any cost. "We will ensure that students do not leave education due to lack of money," said Bhagat.

