'Need to understand Pratap Saranaik, Anil Deshmukh': Sanjay Raut hints at 'big decision' by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that it is necessary to understand side of Pratap Saranaik and Anil Deshmukh. Both the MVA leaders are under the scanner of Central agencies.

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, who is currently facing inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case, had recently dropped a letter bomb urging Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the party should soon patch up with its former ally BJP.

Sarnaik had suggested that if Shiv Sena and the BJP come together again, it would benefit the party and the workers especially with the upcoming corporation elections, including those of Mumbai and Thane.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday once again skipped the summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) citing Covid pandemic, in connection with its probe into the allegations of the alleged bribery. He said that he was ready to join the probe through any "video or audio" medium.

As per the report by ABP Maza, Raut also said that soon CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are likely to sit together and take a big decision.

"There is diagreemnet on few issues in Maha Vikas Aghadi government, but no one is upset. All three parties did a great job in the last two years," Raut added.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday met the party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar separately, his second such meeting with the two leaders in the last three days.

Raut held discussions with the CM at the latter's official residence "Varsha" for nearly two hours before calling on Pawar at his residence, sources said.

When asked by reporters if he was carrying any message from the chief minister to Pawar, Raut said, "Why would I tell you if there was any message. I will convey it to Pawar saheb".

Responding to a query, Raut said Pawar had already said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is performing well and would last its full term under the leadership of Thackeray.

Speaking about the issue of reservation, Raut said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis should cooperate with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resolve the issue of OBC quota in local bodies in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies)