Need to relook at national security definition: Rahul Shewale

The house was discussing questions about defence establishments and restrictions imposed on building in close proximity. As per the restrictions, due to security reasons, buildings in the vicinity of the defence establishments need to undergo several procedures of scrutiny and need to acquire special permission before carrying out any repairing works.

However, speaking on the issue, Finance Minister and former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted, permissions to carry out repairing works are given only when national security is not compromised.

“Without hesitation permissions were given in many cases but we also have to keep in mind that national security cannot be put in danger,” said Sitharaman.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shewale demanded Bharat Ratna for education reformist, Annabhau Sathe on the floor of the Lok Sabha. This followed after Shewale sent out a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office demanding the same.