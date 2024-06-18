'Need Of The Hour': Bombay HC Urges Stricter Measures for Time-Wasting Complaints

Mumbai: A robust mechanism is needed for imposing heavy costs on individuals who waste the time of investigating agencies and courts by filing complaints to settle scores and later withdrawing the same after reconciliation, the Bombay High Court has observed.

It further said that it would pass an order regarding penalising such complainants in an appropriate case.

Remarks Made During Hearing Of Bail Plea

Justice Manish Pitale made the strict remarks on June 14, while hearing a bail plea filed by a man arrested in a rape case in 2023. However, the ‘victim’ later filed an affidavit, saying that she was in a relationship with the man and they had resolved their issues. Hence, she did not have any objection if the court grants bail to him.

Read Also Bombay HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Trio Among 11 Accused In Cotton Green Flat Scam Case

The judge said that there was sufficient material available against the accused, but bail ought not to be granted. However, considering the consent affidavit of the victim, the court granted bail.

“In urban areas like Mumbai, very often such cases come before the court wherein a relationship having gone wrong between two adult individuals, results in the initiation of criminal proceedings,” Justice Pitale said.

With the passage of time, the victim and accused come together and then the former gives consent for grant of bail and even for quashing such proceedings, he added. The valuable time of the court as well as the police, who can rather focus on serious offences, is wasted, the judge underlined.