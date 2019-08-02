Need alternate routes during Ganesh festival: Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar

Mumbai: With more than half the city and suburb roads being dug up for Mumbai metro and mono works, city’s Ganesh mandals approached BMC for routes which will not clash with the city traffic.

After a meeting with the civic body officials, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar ordered the administration of mono and metro works to provide an alternative route during the Ganesh festival, which is on September 2, barely a month for the civic body to draw the route for mandals to bring home the idols.

The Mayor has also ordered to fill the potholes within 15 days. These decisions were made after the review meeting to check on the preparations for Ganeshotsav.

The meeting was attended by municipal officials, metro-mono officials, Mumbai Police, Fire Brigade and Public Ganeshotsav coordination committee.

During the discussions, the main issues raised were regarding the ongoing metro work, potholes and road blocks caused due it. Mahadeshwar took cognisance of these complaints and directed the metro and mono administration to widen the narrow roads, provide alternative routes before the commencement of Ganesh Utsav.

He also ordered the BMC officials to complete pothole works before the commencement of the festival and also ordered to make an alternative way in Parel near Chinchpokli, as the Curry Road bridge has been shut.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the Bombay High Court order, the Mayor urged the Ganeshotsav madals to keep the sidewalks open for citizens during the festival.