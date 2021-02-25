Mumbai: Nearly 33% of BEST workers received vaccine doses in past ten days

Mumbai: Nearly 33 per cent of the front-line workers of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking have received the COVID-19 vaccines in the past ten days.
Out of all the 34,000 employees, 11,000 frontline workers have got their doses so far. BEST chief medical officer - Dr Anil Kumar Singhal stated, the administration is trying to vaccinate atleast 50 per cent of the employees by end of this week.
"Both the BMC and BEST are working jointly to ensure the frontline workers get the dosages at the earliest," Singhal told FPJ.
"Now that cases in the city is rising again we are unsure what will happen again, so its better to keep the frontline worker safe as the BEST has emerged to become the lifeline of Mumbai," Singhal added.
Meanwhile, Suresh Kakani - assistant municipal commissioner ofBMC - also stated that in an attempt to get maximum BEST workers at a minimum time, the civic body is planning to arrange a special vaccination drive for BEST workers in a weekend.