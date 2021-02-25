Mumbai: Nearly 33% of BEST workers received vaccine doses in past ten days

Mumbai: Nearly 33 per cent of the front-line workers of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking have received the COVID-19 vaccines in the past ten days.

Out of all the 34,000 employees, 11,000 frontline workers have got their doses so far. BEST chief medical officer - Dr Anil Kumar Singhal stated, the administration is trying to vaccinate atleast 50 per cent of the employees by end of this week.

"Both the BMC and BEST are working jointly to ensure the frontline workers get the dosages at the earliest," Singhal told FPJ.