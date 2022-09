Sharad Pawar |

NCP will hold its two day national executive meeting on September 10 and 11 in New Delhi where Sharad Pawar's election as the national president will be ratified. NCP sources said that the executive will pass economic and political resolutions.

Besides, Pawar in his speech is expected to take stock of the prevailing political scenario during the Modi government and the need for the formation of a credible alternative to take on BJP in the next general elections