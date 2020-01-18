NCP's Sanjay Daud elected unopposed in legislative council election

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is regularly claiming that the current Uddhav Thackeray government will fall and that Sena legislators are upset, could not show courage to contest the legislative council election against the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

After its BJP candidate withdrew from the fray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Sanjay Daud was elected unopposed. With this, the NCP tally in the legislative council has now reached15.

Sanjay Daud filed nomination as NCP candidate on January 14. Daud is the son of former legislator Panditrao Daud, who defeated BJP leader Gopinath Munde in 1985.

Daud played a key role in ensuring the victory of Dhananjay Munde in the assembly election. BJP fielded Rajan Teli, a former Congress legislator, who is also the general secretary of the BJP. Daud was promised to be adjusted in the legislative council.

The voters for this seat are members of assembly. As MVA has 169 out of the 288 legislators with them, the victory of Daud was certain.

Earlier, BJP MP Narayan Rane claimed that 35 legislators of the MVA were upset. Even BJP leaders, like Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari too, claimed that the government will fall under its weight. But to avoid the embarrassment of defeat, BJP finally withdrew Teli.