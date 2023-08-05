NCP's Jitendra Awhad Shuns Birthday Celebrations Amid Growing Concerns Over Democracy, To Spend Day At Undisclosed Location

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad |

Jitendra Awhad, the prominent MLA and Assembly leader associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), marks his 60th birthday today, August 5. However, in a surprising move, Awhad made it clear that he will not be celebrating the occasion.

Awhad Announced About Spending Day At Undisclosed Location

In an unusual step, Awhad chose to retreat from public engagements and announced his decision to spend the day in an undisclosed location. As a part of this personal time, he has also turned off his phone, opting not to be in touch with anyone during this period.

Taking to social media, Awhad posted a tweet at 2:30 in the night explaining his decision. He expressed gratitude for the warm wishes and support he received from people on his previous birthdays, stating that such gestures were touching and empowering.

Unrest and Concerns Over Democracy

However, Awhad conveyed his deep concern about the state of democracy in the country, the political fragmentation in Maharashtra, the oppression faced by women in Manipur and the increasing hardships experienced by Dalits and backward classes in Maharashtra.

The current political landscape and the apparent decline in ethical conduct among some individuals have left Awhad feeling restless and disturbed. His personal experiences have led him to realize the selfishness that some people exhibit, often at the expense of others.

Stepping Away to Reflect

In light of the emotional turmoil, Awhad decided to distance himself from public engagements on his birthday. He believes that meeting others in such a state of mind might not be beneficial for either party involved.

Awhad's decision not to celebrate his birthday represents a departure from the usual festive spirit observed on such occasions. Instead, he opts for self-reflection and solitude as a means to gather strength and regain focus.