NCP's Jitendra Awhad hits back at Raj Thackeray for remarks against Sharad Pawar, says 'to get noticed he blamed our leader'

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray targeted Sharad Pawar and NCP for "playing caste-based politics in the state", the party on Sunday slammed the MNS chief.

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad talking to India Today over the matter said, “The politics of Maharashtra revolves around Sharad Pawar and you cannot succeed without involving him. Hence, to get noticed and make headlines, he blamed our leader,” said Awhad.

“Show us if there have been caste-based riots in the state. He doesn’t know the history of the state and should read books of Prabodhankar Thackeray,” he said.

Further Mr Awhad also commented on Raj Thackeray’s stance on loudspeakers at mosques and the threat that loudspeakers with double volume would play Hanuman Chalisa.

“This is the same person who, till a few years back, used to say that he had the entire blueprint for the development of the state. Is this the kind of development that he envisages for the youth of Maharashtra?” he said.

Mr Thackeray had also raised doubts about the working of the Madrasas, to which the NCP leader said that Raj Thackeray was dragging the police into the issue.

“If the police get to know something illegal is happening, will they sit quietly? Why unnecessarily drag police into such politics? I challenge Raj Thackeray if he finds even as much as a shaving razor in any Madarsa, I will leave politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also targeted Raj Thackeray by saying that Thackeray changes colour faster than a chameleon.

He said that Thackeray does not know anything other than imitating and criticising others. "He turns very quickly," Pawar said.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:35 PM IST