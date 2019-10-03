NCP’s first list out, 2 from Pawar family

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party announced its first list for the Assembly election.The list of 77 candidates includes names of Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar, Rohit Pawar, grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar and former minister Dilip Walse Patil. The NCP has again given chance 20 legislators.

The party has given tickets to many fresh faces for the upcoming election. This is a clear signal that NCP is now projecting young leadership. Rohit Pawar will contest from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district against BJP leader and minister Ram Shinde.

Fight in Naik family

With the announcement of Indraneel Naik as Pusad candidate from NCP, it is clear that scion of Naik family which gave two chief ministers to state will fight against each other.

BJP has announced Nilay Naik as its candidate from Pusad. Nilay who was in NCP for long time, joined BJP few years back. He is legislative council member. Indraneel is son of Manohar Naik who was minister for 15 years from NCP.