NCP's demand to withdraw 2018 Koregaon-Bhima caste violence cases is 'blatant support to naxalism', says BJP

Opposition BJP in Maharashtra on Wednesday dubbed as a "blatant support to naxalism" the ruling NCP's demand to withdraw cases related to the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima caste violence.

NCP leader and MLA Dhananjay Munde had on Tuesday demanded withdrawal of cases related to Koregaon-Bhima violence, claiming the previous BJP-led NDA government had slapped "false" cases against those named in the incident, including social activists.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Munde had also said the erstwhile government had "harassed" intellectuals, activists, social workers and ordinary citizens who had raised their voice against injustice, and had labelled several of them as "urban Naxals".