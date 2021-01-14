NCPCR summons Bhandara district collector for not submitting action taken report into death of 10 kids

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Wednesday summoned the district collector of Maharashtra's Bhandara for not submitting an action taken report into the death of 10 infants in a fire.

Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday, doctors said.

The infants were aged between a month and three months.

On January 9, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had sought an action taken report within 48 hours into the death of 10 newborn babies.