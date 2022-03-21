NCP urges PM Modi for exemption of state govt & municipal transport buses from diesel price hike of Rs 25 per litre

In the wake of rise in the price of diesel by Rs 25 per litre sold to bulk users, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which shares power with Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for exemption of state government and municipal transport buses from the price hike.

The NCP Chief Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase in a letter to Modi said in view of the Russia-Ukraine war and the resultant price hike of crude oil in international market, the government has decided to increase the price of diesel by Rs 25 per litre for bulk users. ‘’I take this opportunity to request your good self to kindly exempt all state government and municipal bus services which fall in the category of bulk users from this hike in diesel prices,’’ he added.

‘’This decision of the oil marketing companies to include municipal and government buses in the list of bulk users which will have adverse financial implications on their services and hence should be immediately reversed,’’ said Tapase.

According to industry sources, the wide difference of about Rs 25 per litre between the bulk user rate and petrol pump price has prompted bulk users to refuel at petrol pumps rather than book tankers directly from oil companies. This has led to widening losses of oil companies, who were already bleeding from selling petrol and diesel at way below the cost.

The diesel prices for bulk customers rose to Rs 122.05 per litre from Rs 94.14 per litre in Mumbai. In Delhi, diesel costs Rs 86.67 a litre at the petrol pump, but for bulk or industrial users it is priced at about Rs 115.

However, retail prices at petrol pumps have remained unchanged. Though there is hardly any bulk or industrial user of petrol, diesel is widely used in industries.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 07:20 PM IST