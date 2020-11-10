NCP slams Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari for misdirected sympathy

Mumbai: In an unprecedented move, Governor BS Koshyari on Monday spoke to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, to express his concern over the security and health of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, who is currently in Taloja jail. Koshyari also asked Deshmukh to allow Goswami's family to meet him. Earlier, the governor had conveyed his concern over the manner of Arnab’s arrest to Deshmukh. However, the Nationalist Congress Party has criticised the governor for sympathising with an accused arrested in an abetment-to-suicide case.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has, however, rejected the governor's directive asking him to allow Goswami's family to meet him in jail. Deshmukh said, ‘‘Arnab is safe and well. I got a call from the governor. However, Goswami's family cannot visit him in jail, as it is prohibited because of the present coronavirus crisis. However, his family members can speak to him over the phone.’’

Deshmukh alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre and in Maharashtra is playing politics in Arnab’s case. ‘‘The matter is before the court. Lawyers for both parties are defending their sides. Whatever happens will be decided in the court. Whatever happens will be legal.’’