NCP says Home Minister Amit Shah 'failed to protect lives of Kashmiri Hindus'

Mahesh Tapase, Chief Spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party | Twitter

NCP has slammed the Modi led BJP government over spate of killings of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus. State NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase claimed that in a scenario where leaders of the BJP were busy promoting Kashmir Files film for their own political purpose the Modi Government has miserably failed to protect the lives of Kashmiri Hindus & Pandits.

As the Home Minister of the country, it is the duty of Amit Shah to protect the lives of the citizens of the country, he said.

"The rise of insurgency once again in the valley targetting civilians is failure of intelligence machinery in the valley.

"HM Amit Shah should personally ensure the safety of all Kashmiri citizens," said Tapase.

"The Modi led BJP Govt had promised safe return to the Kashmiri Pandits to the valley, but the same promises have turned out to be another Jumla as PM Modi’s Government made no concrete efforts to reestablish the Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland," he said.

According to Tapase, Maharashtra was the only state which offered safe passage to the displaced Kasmiri pandits while BJP only played with their sentiments. "BJP should get over religion & caste based politics and ensure safety, livelihood & equality to the citizens of India" he noted.

