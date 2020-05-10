NCP nominates Shashikant Shinde, Amol Mitkari as its candidates for Maharashtra MLC election

In the meanwhile, Shiv Sena and Congress have also nominated its candidates for upcoming MLC election. The Shiv Sena has nominated Uddhav Thackeray, who is not a member of either Houses of the state legislature, and incumbent Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, while Congress has nominated Rajkishore, alias Papa Modi and Rajesh Rathod.

Former NCP MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Gopichand Padalkar, Praveen Datke, and Ajit Gopchhade are the nominees of the BJP. The BJP nominees filed their nominations on Friday.

The polling will be held on May 21 to fill the 9 seats that are lying vacant. These seats fell vacant on April 24 and the elections were withheld due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Election Commission decided to hold the polls following a request made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The last date for filing nominations is May 11 and the polling will take place on May 21. Counting will be done on the same day.