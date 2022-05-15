NCP MP Supriya Sule urges PM Modi to convene meeting with all CMs to discuss inflation

A day after her father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar targeted the BJP led government at the Centre over inflation and rising prices of essential commodities and petrol, diesel and gas, the party MP Supriya Sule on Sunday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to soon convene a meeting of all state chief ministers to discuss the issue and much needed measures to tackle the situation. ‘’We must keep aside politics and the Centre and the states should sit together and deliberate on inflation which is rising fast,’’ she noted.

"I urge the Prime Minister to hold a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states," she said. Keeping politics aside, it is time for all the states and the central government to discuss what we can do as a country on inflation today. This is what I have been saying in almost every speech in the last three months and a half in Parliament,’’ said Sule.

Pawar said the Centre "failed 100 per cent" in tackling the problems of inflation and unemployment, while issues like Ayodhya visit by some people and chanting prayers were taking precedence. ‘’While the common man is facing all these issues, those in power at the Centre are not ready to pay attention to these issues, and to divert the attention of people from these issues, such things related to religion are being encouraged," he added.

On the other hand, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto took a swipe at the BJP saying its "achhe din" poll slogan needs to be "archived and forgotten" now. He led a scathing attack at the BJP and sarcastically said it needs to be seen who will be blamed for the same and what will be the new diversion to hide this "failure".

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 06:03 PM IST