 NCP MP Sunil Tatkare Appointed Chairman Of Petroleum & Natural Gas Parliamentary Committee
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
NCP MP Sunil Tatkare Appointed Chairman Of Petroleum & Natural Gas Parliamentary Committee | X/@SunilTatkare

Mumbai: MP Sunil Tatkare, the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party, has been elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas. As a result, Tatkare is being congratulated across all fronts.

Tatkare has been given the prestigious profile in the field of petroleum and natural gas, which has the fastest-growing demand, supply, and economic growth rate in the country. The appointment is a matter of pride for Maharashtra as well as Raigad.

The committee comprises 31 members from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, with Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare at the helm as its chairman. At present, the sector is experiencing the highest growth in all areas of the country. The growth rate in this sector is approximately 3 to 5 percent annually. The sector contributes significantly to the country's economic growth.

The importance of the petroleum and natural gas sector is paramount when it comes to national and international trade and relations. It leads in import-export policy, infrastructure, and industrial growth rates. Therefore, petroleum and natural gas are considered the foundation of the country's progress and prosperity.

The petroleum and natural gas sector is seen as the 'fuel and engine' of the country's economic progress. As a result, the responsibility of the committee being handed over to MP Sunil Tatkare is a matter of pride for Maharashtra.

