e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:04 AM IST

NCP MP Dr Amol Kolhe tests Covid positive

After the conclusion of the monsoon session of the Parliament, Dr Kolhe was travelling in his constituency
Sanjay Jog
Advertisement

Mumbai: NCP MP from Shirur Lok Sabha seat in Pune district Dr Amol Kolhe tested Covid-19 positive. He tweeted, ‘’The Corona crisis is still not over. For the past two days I have been experiencing corona-like symptoms. Both doses of corona vaccine have been completed. However, after testing, my RT-PCR report came positive and I am stable.’’ He further said, “All the pre-scheduled tours in the constituency have been postponed. All those who have come into contact with me are urged to get tested if any symptoms are found. Strictly follow the prescribed rules.”

After the conclusion of the monsoon session of the Parliament, Dr Kolhe was travelling in his constituency. He was actively involved on the issue relating to the commencement of bullock cart races in his constituency and rest of Maharashtra which are currently banned following a Supreme Court order.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra floods: NCP ministers, MLAs & MPs to donate one month’s salary to CM’s Relief Fund

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:04 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal