NCP MP Dr Amol Kolhe tests Covid positive

Mumbai: NCP MP from Shirur Lok Sabha seat in Pune district Dr Amol Kolhe tested Covid-19 positive. He tweeted, ‘’The Corona crisis is still not over. For the past two days I have been experiencing corona-like symptoms. Both doses of corona vaccine have been completed. However, after testing, my RT-PCR report came positive and I am stable.’’ He further said, “All the pre-scheduled tours in the constituency have been postponed. All those who have come into contact with me are urged to get tested if any symptoms are found. Strictly follow the prescribed rules.”

After the conclusion of the monsoon session of the Parliament, Dr Kolhe was travelling in his constituency. He was actively involved on the issue relating to the commencement of bullock cart races in his constituency and rest of Maharashtra which are currently banned following a Supreme Court order.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:04 AM IST