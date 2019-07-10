NCP MLA Pandurang Barora quits party, set to join Shiv Sena

<p><strong>MUMBAI: </strong>Pandurang Barora, Nationalist Congress Party legislator from Shahapur has resigned from the Nationalist Congress Party and he is all set to join the Shiv Sena. Senior Sena leader and PWD minister (MSRDC & Public Undertaking) Eknath Shinde was present when Barora submitted his resignation on Tuesday. Shinde has taken the initiative for Barora’s entry into Shiv Sena, by organising a meeting between Barora and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. However, Shinde’s move has upset three-time Sena legislator Daulat Daroda. </p><p>Barora was a close confidant of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, but Pawar too failed to hold him in the party fold. Barora was upset with the on-going infighting in the party’s district unit. He was having serious differences with Dasharath Tiware, district president of NCP. When Sunil Tatkare was State president, he tried to end the differences among them. But Barora was apprehensive and was feeling that this infighting may ensure his defeat in the forthcoming Assembly election. Barora was well-known fighter and aggressive leader. He opposed the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Highway project. He also lead effective agitations against water scarcity in Shahapur. </p><p><strong>- FPJ Political Bureau</strong></p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>