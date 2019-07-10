Mumbai

NCP MLA Pandurang Barora quits party, set to join Shiv Sena

By FPJ Political Bureau

Pandurang Barora, Nationalist Congress Party legislator from Shahapur has resigned from the Nationalist Congress Party and he is all set to join the Shiv Sena.

