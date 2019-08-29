NCP MLA Avadhut Tatkare meets Thackeray amid rumours of joining Sena

Mumbai: Amid speculations that he may quit the NCP, party MLA Avadhut Tatkare on Thursday met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray here and said he wants to stay in "mainstream politics".

Rumours have been doing the rounds that the MLA, who represents Shrivardhan Assembly seat in Maharashtra's Raigad district, and his uncle and NCP MP Sunil Tatkare may join the Shiv Sena, which is an ally of the ruling BJP in the state and at the Centre.

Sunil Tatkare, the Lok Sabha member from Raigad constituency, earlier denied the rumours. However, his nephew, who met Thackeray at the latter's residence in suburban Bandra, said he cannot confirm anything, but asserted he wants to stay in mainstream politics.

"I met Uddhav Thackeray to remain in mainstream politics. I will announce my official decision in next two days," Avadhut Tatkare told reporters here.