NCP may junk Deshmukh, bring in Walse-Patil as HM

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may settle for veteran leader and former speaker Dilip Walse-Patil as Home Minister, instead of former minister Anil Deshmukh.

The move to switch stems from the feedback that has accrued from newly sworn-in ministers and senior leaders. They are averse to Deshmukh's proposed appointment as Home Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In fact, NCP leaders were stunned after Deshmukh's name started doing the rounds as the new Home Minister after the cabinet expansion took place on Monday.

Because of the strong reservations over Deshmukh's name, Thackeray has deferred the portfolio allocation.

Some leaders contacted NCP chief Sharad Pawar while a few others met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state party chief and senior minister Jayant Patil and appealed to them to appoint Walse-Patil as Home Minister.

Besides, Shiv Sena, too, has reportedly frowned at Deshmukh's nomination as Home Minister and prefers Walse-Patil for the job.

When contacted, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar told FPJ: “The party is yet to finalise the name of the Home Minister.” However, he declined to divulge further details.

Walse-Patil preferred not to make a comment. An NCP functionary said the party may cut a sorry figure if it appoints Deshmukh as Home Minister. “Deshmukh deserted the NCP to join the BJP in the run-up to the assembly election. His appointment may disturb the party rank and file. Therefore, efforts are on to not give him some other crucial portfolio. Instead, Walse-Patil, who is a confidant of Pawar senior and a good administrator with legal background, fits the bill,” he noted.

A newly sworn-in minister argued that the Home Department is crucial, as the party stands to benefit from key inputs from the police administration. “Walse-Patil is a taskmaster, not a publicity seeker. He will bring in discipline in the police department because of his grip on the administration. Pawar senior may throw his weight behind Walse-Patil,” he opined.