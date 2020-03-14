NCP legislator Narhari Zirwal elected as Deputy Speaker in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP legislator and tribal leader Narhari Zirval on Saturday was elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly after BJP nominee and former minister Dr Ashok Uike withdrew his nomination. Zirwal and Uike had filed their nominations on Friday as the withdrawal was slated for Saturday noon.

NCP during power sharing with Congress had staked the claim on the deputy speaker's post as during the bargaining it had left Assembly Speaker's post to the Congress party. By selecting Zirval, the NCP has given representation to the tribal community.

Zirval was elected from the Dindori assembly segment in the assembly elections held last year. He represented the Didori constituency in 2004 and also in 2014. He was defeated in 2009 elections by Shiv Sena nominee Dhanraj Mahale.