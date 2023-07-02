'NCP Leaders Have Joined Maha Govt To Save Their Skin': Nana Patole On Ajit Pawar Becoming Deputy CM

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | PTI

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the rebel Nationalist Congress Party MLAs who followed in Ajit Pawar's footsteps to join the state government.

Pawar, along with 8 other NCP leaders, were sworn in as ministers in the state govt after they joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The move came as a massive shock and jolt to the NCP and Congress believes the ministers fled to Shinde's Sena to "save their skin".

"NCP leaders have joined the government to save their skin. This is also an effort to save the government," Patole said.

He then slammed the BJP and accused the saffron party of poaching MLAs under 'Operation Lotus'.

"BJP desperate to be in power. This is another instance of Operation Lotus by BJP," Patole said.

Shinde govt has set Maharashtra back by 10 years: Congress

Patole's statement comes just hours after he alleged that Maharashtra has regressed by 10 years in the first year of the “unconstitutional, insensitive and corrupt” Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government and that the double-engine has derailed.

The Shiv Sena-BJP government completed its first year in office on Friday.

People of the state wish that this “misgovernance” should end soon, Patole said.

Due to a part-time home minister, criminals are roaming scott-free, the police are lethargic and there is a rise in crimes against women, alleged the Congress leader.