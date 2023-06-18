NCP Leader Sends Legal Notice to UP CM Adityanath Seeking Apology For Citizens of Mumbra

Thane: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state joint secretary Syed Ali Ashraf, alias Bhaisahab, on Saturday sent a legal notice asking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police commissioner and Ghaziabad deputy police commissioner Nipun Aggarwal to prove the allegations of conversion or apologise to the citizens of Mumbra.

Ashraf said, "A few days ago, Ghaziabad deputy commissioner of police Nipun Agarwal claimed that 400 people were religiously converted through the online mobile game in Mumbra.

"The statement by Agarwal has made the local citizens extremely angry. This statement has changed the attitude of citizens towards this city. Its far-reaching consequences will have to be borne by the citizens here.

"At the local level, protests are being expressed in different ways from all levels. I have demanded in the notice that those who made the statement should either announce the names of the converts or apologise," Ashraf said.