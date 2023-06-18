 NCP Leader Sends Legal Notice to UP CM Adityanath Seeking Apology For Citizens of Mumbra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNCP Leader Sends Legal Notice to UP CM Adityanath Seeking Apology For Citizens of Mumbra

NCP Leader Sends Legal Notice to UP CM Adityanath Seeking Apology For Citizens of Mumbra

The NCP leader had demanded an apology from the Ghaziabad deputy police commissioner Nipun Aggarwal for claiming that 400 people were religiously converted through an online mobile game in Mumbra.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image

Thane: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state joint secretary Syed Ali Ashraf, alias Bhaisahab, on Saturday sent a legal notice asking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police commissioner and Ghaziabad deputy police commissioner Nipun Aggarwal to prove the allegations of conversion or apologise to the citizens of Mumbra.

Ashraf said, "A few days ago, Ghaziabad deputy commissioner of police Nipun Agarwal claimed that 400 people were religiously converted through the online mobile game in Mumbra.

"The statement by Agarwal has made the local citizens extremely angry. This statement has changed the attitude of citizens towards this city. Its far-reaching consequences will have to be borne by the citizens here.

"At the local level, protests are being expressed in different ways from all levels. I have demanded in the notice that those who made the statement should either announce the names of the converts or apologise," Ashraf said.

Read Also
Thane News: TMC Opens Kolshet Creek Garden After Year-long Wait
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Uddhav Thackeray Slams PM Modi's Neglect of Manipur: 'State Engulfed In Flames, No One Paying...

Uddhav Thackeray Slams PM Modi's Neglect of Manipur: 'State Engulfed In Flames, No One Paying...

Mumbai News: Private Bus Rams Into BEST Bus in Sion, Four Injured As Visual Surfaces

Mumbai News: Private Bus Rams Into BEST Bus in Sion, Four Injured As Visual Surfaces

Mira-Bhayandar: Dance Bar Menace Irks Building Residents

Mira-Bhayandar: Dance Bar Menace Irks Building Residents

Mumbai: Fire Brigade Says 'No Mishap' At Trident Hotel After Black Smoke Visuals Go Viral

Mumbai: Fire Brigade Says 'No Mishap' At Trident Hotel After Black Smoke Visuals Go Viral

FPJ Cyber Secure: Scientist Loses ₹9 lakh While Searching For A New Job Online

FPJ Cyber Secure: Scientist Loses ₹9 lakh While Searching For A New Job Online