NCP leader Jitendra Awhad criticises Maharashtra BJP chief

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrasekhar Bawankule had made a statement about winning the Baramati constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls; it is NCP chief Sharad Pawar's bastion.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Jitendra Awhad | PTI

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday criticised Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule over his remarks on the saffron party winning the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, the pocketborough of Sharad Pawar, in the 2024 polls.

Awhad said the NCP chief is like the "Sahyadri mountain" and won't be affected by such threats.

The former minister said he disapproved of the language used by Bawankule during his visit to the Baramati constituency in the Pune district on Tuesday.

Without taking any names, Awhad said BJP leaders are afraid of Pawar.

