NCP leader appeals to Manjusha Subash Molwane

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has added 931 villages to the list of the drought-affected villages. Unfortunately, a large number of women are also affected.

To take a step further in addressing the issues of these women, Chitra Wagh, the state president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has appealed to Manjusha Subash Molwane, the deputy secretary of Women’s Commission, to look into the drought-hit women’s issues.

“In a survey in three villages in Solapur, Beed, and Osmanabad districts, a large number of women work at the fodder camps. The camps neither have toilets nor potable water.

The ladies staff have to walk for 3-4 kms to get pure drinking water and in the process, many women have lost their lives. The drought-affected areas don’t have enough feeding facilities for the villagers. We discussed all the issues with the Women Commission so that the government takes appropriate action,” said Chitra Wagh, the state president of the NCP, Mumbai.

“We have received all the details of the survey. We will put in our best efforts to address these issues for women in the drought-affected area,” said Manjusha Subhash Molwane, the deputy secretary of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MCW).

The survey sheds light on malnutrition and abor­tion among the village women. They spend half the day to find water for their household chores.

The govt doesn't send water tankers regularly. Wagh said, "We are using social media to reach out to the PM and the Maha CM for such grave problems. We are sure to get a positive response from the governments."