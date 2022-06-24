e-Paper Get App

NCP holds Bheek Maango agitation over the poor state of toys at Nerul garden

The agitation was led by NCP's Nerul taluka president Mahadev Pawar.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

The Nerul unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held “Bheek Maango” agitation over the pathetic condition of garden toys at Rajmata Jijau Udyan in the CIDCO colony in Sector 6, Nerul. The agitation was led by NCP's Nerul taluka president Mahadev Pawar.

“Play equipment in Rajmata Jijau Udyan in CIDCO colony in Sector 6 are in a pathetic condition for the past 2 years and some have even gone missing,” said Pawar. He added that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has not been paying attention even after following up with them.

“So, we have left with no other options but to bring the issue to the notice of the municipal administration, and held the ‘Bheek Maango’ agitation,” said Pawar. He further said, even though the corporation has floated a tender for the maintenance and repair work, it will take six to eight months to complete the work. “Meanwhile, the civic body should at least temporarily repair the toys,” demanded Pawar.

