NCP hails Kiran Mazumdar Shaw for urging Karnataka CM to end 'economic expulsion of minorities'

Praising Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for requesting Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to resolve "growing religious divide" in the southern state, the NCP on Friday said more corporates should come forward to voice their opinion like her.

In a statement, Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase appealed to corporate leaders to make "a conscious choice of speaking truth" to strengthen democracy.

Tapase also urged leaders of all states to instill faith and confidence in the hearts and minds of those who have been "expelled" from earning their livelihoods only because they belong to a different faith, caste or community.

He hailed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra for upholding the tradition of inclusiveness that was set in from the days of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Biocon chief had tweeted on Wednesday, "Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide." Her tweet was in response to the incidents of denial of permission to non-Hindu traders and vendors to carry on business around temples during annual temple fairs and religious events in some parts of the state.

Tapase said on Friday, "Kiran Shaw has set an example in the corporate world by speaking her mind about economic inclusion and requesting the CM of Karnataka to do away with economic expulsion of the minorities as demanded by certain right-wing groups." "More corporates should voice their opinion like Kiran Majumdar Shaw," he said.

The NCP leader praised her for "rightly" saying that inclusiveness is the only way forward.

"I am hopeful that more Indian corporate leaders will come forward and make a conscious choice to speak the truth which alone will strengthen our democracy and uphold our constitutional safeguards," he added.

Inclusiveness and brotherhood is the first step towards national integration and communal harmony, Tapase said.

He also urged the Karnataka chief minister and all other state heads to instill faith and confidence in the hearts and minds of those who have been "expelled" from earning their livelihoods only because they belong to a different faith, caste or community.

"Maharashtra state has a long and historical tradition of inclusiveness right from the days of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the current MVA government is upholding it," he added.

Tapase said that not only the civil society, but the world at large and generations to come will appreciate actions of the leaders, who will take "constructive actions to unify the human society rather than those who will remain mute spectators to racial and communal divide".

Responding to a question on the Biocon chief's tweet, Bommai had on Thursday called upon all sections of the society to observe restraint before going public on social issues, as they can be resolved through discussions.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 04:37 PM IST