NCP fields Satish Chavan, Arun Lad for MLC polls

The NCP on Thursday named Satish Chavan as its Aurangabad division candidate for the biennial election to the graduates' constituency of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil also announced on Twitter that party leader Arun Lad will be the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadis (MVA) nominee from the Pune division in the poll.

The Shiv Sena and Congress are the other constituents of the MVA.

"We are confident both the candidates will emerge victorious in the election," Patil, who is also the state'swater resources minister, said on Twitter.

The biennial elections to three graduates' and two teachers' constituencies of the Legislative Council will be held on December 1.

The term of the five MLCs who represented the constituencies, including Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, expired on July 19 this year.

The three graduates constituencies are from Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur divisions.

The two teachers constituencies are from Pune and Amravati divisions.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.