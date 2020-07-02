NCP 'feedback campaign': 7.61 lakh party workers submit views

Mumbai: Nearly 7.61 lakh NCP workers submitted their views in an online 'feedback campaign' launched by the party, making it the largest political organisation in Maharashtra to connect with its functionaries digitally, state minister Jayant Patil claimed on Thursday.

The NCPs Abhipray Abhiyan (feedback campaign) was launched ahead of its foundation day (June 10) this year to know views of the party workers on difficulties they are facing while working at the grass root level, the party's performance in elections, and ways to strengthen it.

The feedback was collected from workers through an online form.

NCP's 7,61,003 workers sent their views during the campaign and made it the largest party to communicate (with workers) digitally in the state, a statement quoted Patil as saying.

Patil is the chief of the Maharashtra NCP unit.

The last day to submit the feedback was June 25, but was extended to June 30 as several party office-bearers and workers could not do so earlier, the statement said.