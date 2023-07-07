NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar Camp Meet Underway At His Mumbai Residence

Sharad Pawar | Twitter

The rift between two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party is intensifying with each passing day. A day after Sharad Pawar met the national executives of the party, MLAs in his camp arrved at his residence in Mumbai for another meeting. Jitendra Awhad, Jayant Patil and others are presently at Silver Oak. Visuals of their arrival was shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | NCP (Sharad Pawar) leaders Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad and others arrive at the residence of Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/6azSYUign9 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

NCP Patriarch to take out rally tomorrow

The reason for their meet is still under the wraps; meanwhile, reports stated that the NCP supremo will be taking out a rally on Saturday. A report in Times Now stated that the rally will likely be held in Nashik. This will be first public meet since the party split.

Sharad Pawar asserts his effectiveness

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asserted that his effectiveness remains unchanged regardless of whether he is 82 or 92 years old. "I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92," said Sharad Pawar after the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi while responding to recent remarks made by his nephew, Ajit Pawar who took a veiled swipe at his age. Ajit Pawar had indirectly blamed Sharad Pawar, who is 82 years old, for the NCP's missed opportunity to have a Chief Minister in Maharashtra despite having the support of a majority of MLAs in 2014.

I'm president of NCP: Sharad Pawar

Asserting that he is still the president of the party Sharad Pawar added that "I am the president of NCP." "Today's meeting helped boost our morale...I am the president of NCP," he said as he presided over a crucial national executive meeting in New Delhi. Sharad Pawar further said that, now, whatever we need to say, we will say it before the Election Commission of India.

NCP battle reaches Election Commission

The Election Commission has received a petition from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar staking claim to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the party symbol. Meanwhile the panel has also received a caveat from the Sharad Pawar group informing them of the disqualification process against nine MLAs who joined Shinde-Fadnavis government on Sunday.

The politics of Maharashtra is on the boil since Sunday as senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government with 8 other MLAs and has claimed control over the Nationalist Congress Party.

With ANI inputs