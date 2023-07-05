NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar Calls Party's National Executive Meeting In Delhi On Thursday

Sharad Pawar has called a national executive meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in New Delhi on Thursday, July 6. The meeting has been scheduled a day after Ajit Pawar reportedly claimed to have removed his uncle as national president of the party.

Confrontation over national executive meeting

Ajit Pawar, in a petition to the Election Commission (EC), has stated that a national executive meeting was held on June 30, led by party working president Praful Patel.

In response, Sharad Pawar said that the June 30 meeting was not a working committee meeting as key party leaders were not informed.

“PC Chacko, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, fauzia Khan, and many of the members of the committee were not informed, no notice was issued for that meeting,” Sharad Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar's faction files counter plea with EC

The commission has also received a caveat from Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil that they have initiated disqualification process against 9 MLAs who left the party with Ajit Pawar.

The Election Commission has registered a "dispute case" sources said, as Ajit Pawar claimed the support of over 40 MLAs and MPs in his support, according to news agency PTI. The NCP has 53 legislators in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's NCP has also filed a caveat with the poll authority urging it to hear them first before passing any directive in connection with the factional fight.

The Election Commission is likely to process applications in the coming days and ask both the sides to exchange the respective documents submitted before it.