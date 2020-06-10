NCP corporator Mukund Keni succumbs to COVID-19 in Thane

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Mukund Keni succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease late at night on Tuesday night after 14 days of staying on ventilator support.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Keni had tested Covid-19 positive 14 days ago and was put on a ventillator support at a private hospital in Mumbai. He was the corporator of Kalwa under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
He is survived by his wife Pramila Keni, son, daughter-in-law, and grandsons.
Earlier on Tueday, a 55-year-old Shiv Sena corporator from Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district died of COVID-19. The deceased had tested positive for coronavirus a week ago and was on ventilator support at a hospital in Thane city.
Meanwhile, at least 555 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, taking the tally in the region to 12,353.
According to a release, of the 555 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 145 persons tested positive in Thane city, followed by 92 in Mira-Bhayandar, 89 in Navi Mumbai and 68 in Kalyan-Dombivli civic limits.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)