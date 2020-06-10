NCP corporator Mukund Keni succumbs to COVID-19 in Thane

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Mukund Keni succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease late at night on Tuesday night after 14 days of staying on ventilator support.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Keni had tested Covid-19 positive 14 days ago and was put on a ventillator support at a private hospital in Mumbai. He was the corporator of Kalwa under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

He is survived by his wife Pramila Keni, son, daughter-in-law, and grandsons.