NCP clarifies Sharad Pawar's 2010 letter recommending APMC reforms, says he 'tried to form broader consensus'

Pawar in a 2010 letter to the then Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had said that the agriculture sector needs well-functioning markets to drive growth, employment, and economic prosperity in the rural area of the country. In a letter on similar lines to the then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pawar had underlined the need for investments in post-harvest and marketing infrastructure from the farm gate to the consumer and said: "private sector needs to play an important role in this regard".

Pawar was the agriculture, consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister in the Manmohan Singh-led government.

Meanwhile, NCP has extended support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions against the new Agri laws. "The farmers of the country have disapproved the farm bills which were hastily passed by the Modi Govt. during the last Parliamentary session. Farmers all across the Nation had registered their strong protests but Modi Govt hurried passed the bill without referring it to the joint select committee as demanded by the opposition," NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

"The NCP expresses solidarity with the farmers of the country and hence extends its full support to Bharat Bandh of 8th December called by the farmers NCP National President Sharad Pawar Saheb will be meeting the President of India Shri Ramnath Kovindji along with other leaders of the opposition on Wednesday the 9th of December to discuss the situation and to seek a solution to diffuse the current crisis," Tapase added.

Pawar is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over the ongoing farmers' protest against the new agrarian laws after the NCP joined opposition parties in supporting the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions, which have demanded the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

