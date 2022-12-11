NCP chief Sharad Pawar turns 82, know more about one of the most influential Indian political leaders

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | File Photo

Sharad Govindrao Pawar, a powerful name in the politics of India. On December 12 2022, Pawar turns 82 year-old by age and around 55 year-old by experience in his glorious political career.

Born in Baramati, Maharashtra, Pawar entered politics at a young age of 27 and was elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Baramati constituency in 1967.

Pawar went on to serve as the Minister of Defence and Minister of Agriculture of the nation. He was one of the founding members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after he parted ways from Indian National Congress and has been its president since its inception in 1999.

Pawar has been a Member of Parliament (MP) and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for many years. Under his leadership, the NCP has been a key member of the formerly ruling Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. Pawar's experience and wisdom have been invaluable in steering the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also the chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2008 and the President of International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012. He has also served as the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and the Maratha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Over the course of his long and illustrious career, Pawar has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor in the year 2017. He has been widely recognized as one of the country's most effective and respected politicians.