NCP chief Sharad Pawar to appear before Koregaon Bhima Commission on April 4

On Tuesday, the Commission had issued a press release stating that “in view of the coronavirus pandemic, all hearings scheduled in Pune during the last week of March were postponed”. It stated that ''hearing that was fixed in Pune, is rescheduled and will take place at Mumbai office from March 30 and April 4, 2020.''

Violence erupted in Koregaon Bhima and nearby areas on January 1, 2018, during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Koregaon-Bhima battle. The Pune Police have alleged that "provocative" speeches at the ''Elgar Parishad conclave'', held on December 31, 2017, triggered the violence. According to the police, the Elgar Parishad conclave organizers had links with Maoists.

Pawar in December last year termed the arrest of activists in the Elgar Parishad case "wrong" and "vengeful". He had also demanded that a Special Investigation Team be set up under a retired judge to probe the action taken by Pune police.

The state government has yet to decide on the formation of SIT to probe the police conduct into the Elgar Parishad case.