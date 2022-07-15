NCP chief Sharad Pawar says disallowing protests in Parliament premises attack on democratic rights | Twitter/@PawarSpeaks

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday sharply criticised the Rajya Sabha secretariat’s circular banning demonstrations, protests, dharnas, fast or religious ceremonies in the precincts of Parliament House and asked whether opposition parties were taken into confidence. He claimed that it was an attempt to bring curbs on the oppositions’ rights to air their views, hold demonstrations and shout slogans.

Pawar, after addressing the party meeting in Nagpur, said he along with other opposition leaders will take up the issue on Saturday at the all-party meeting and also discuss among themselves to decide future course of action ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of the parliament.

‘’Members of the parliament stage a walk out if they are not satisfied with the reply from the chair or by the ministers. Thereafter, the members stage a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue which is in the premises of the parliament. However, as per today’s circular, the demonstrations, sit-in dharna have been banned,’’ said Pawar. ‘’Did the views of opposition parties be consulted before the issuance of the circular? This will be taken up at the meeting tomorrow in Delhi,’’ he noted.

Pawar also slammed the BJP-led government for the centralisation of power and its dictatorial way of functioning. ‘’We are constantly raising our voices against this trend of the dictatorship of the central government. Those who are in power at the Centre (without naming BJP) have started to suppress the voice of the opposition parties by centralisation of power. NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh had to pay the price for expressing their views against the Centre and its agencies,’’ he noted.

‘’Everywhere in the world where dictators have ruled, they have to step down due to public pressure. In Sri Lanka, the common people stormed the President's house and the ruling family left the country as there was a centralisation of power and key posts were held by the family members,’’ said Pawar.

Pawar lashed out at BJP for toppling the governments run by opposition parties in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka and now in Maharashtra. ‘’In Maharashtra, legislators from Shiv Sena joined hands with them (BJP) and the government, (Maha Vikas Aghadi) which was doing a good job was toppled," he said. However, he added that such tactics will not work for a long time.