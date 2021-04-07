NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

"Coincidentally, today is World Health Day. On this occasion, I urge all citizens to take an active part in the fight against this virus by completing the COVID-19 vaccination process as soon as possible," he further said.

Sharad Pawar had recently undergone a gallbladder surgery and has been advised to take rest. "Sharad Pawar had been advised a week's rest and will undergo a gallbladder surgery after 15 days if all his health parameters are found to be stable," Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had said on April 3.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, on Monday, expressed concern over the rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and asked people to cooperate with the government to control the outbreak.

In a statement, Pawar said the state government, police and administrative machinery were keeping a close watch on the situation, while medical and health care personnel were working overtime to provide relief to patients.

He asked people to adhere to COVID-19 norms like social distancing, wearing masks, and maintaining hygiene.

(With inputs from Agencies)