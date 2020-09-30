NCP chief Sharad Pawar makes fun of Athavale’s offer to join NDA

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has made fun of the Union Minister Ramdas Athavale’s offer for him to join the NDA. Pawar said Athavale’s party has not a single legislator nor any MP. He is not taken seriously within and outside his party.

Pawar also ruled out the possibility of a mid-term poll in Maharashtra as predicted by the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. 'Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have formed the government. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is stable. There is no threat to the government. The government will last for five years,’’ he said during his visit to Pandharpur.

Pawar spoke on a range of issues including the recent meeting between the former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the Maratha reservation and the ban on onion export.

Pawar said there was no need to see from the political angle at the meeting between Fadnavis and Raut. ‘’When Raut had interviewed me for the Saamna newspaper, he had announced that he would also interview a couple of leaders of other parties. Don’t read too much into it,’’ he said.

Speaking on Sushant Singh Rajput case, he said, ‘’Mumbai Police was investigating but the Center did not like it so they roped in CBI. However, the issue of suicide has been sidelined in this case while the investigation is taking place into other issues to divert the attention,’’ he opined.

On the Maratha reservation, Pawar said both Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje and Udayan Raje Bhosale were nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the ruling BJP at the Centre. He suggested that both should take it up to the BJP government for an early resolution.

On the farmers' laws, Pawar said while some parties in the country are preparing for a court battle, the NCP wants to take this issue to the people's court. ‘’The central government, on the one hand, enacted these laws for abolishing the minimum support price while on the other hand, it has imposed a ban on onion exports. The farmers will lead the agitation against this dual policy,’’ he noted.