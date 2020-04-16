NCP chief Sharad Pawar: Don't score political points, defeat virus with unity

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday today took a jibe at BJP over the gathering of migrants at Bandra. He reiterated that it isn't time to is not a time to think about Centre and state government. The time is to fight Coronavirus in unity. In his Facebook address, he termed the congregation of migrants ‘’unfortunate’’ and stressed that such incidents should not recur.

He said people gathered outside the station after somebody circulated the rumour that train services will resume, adding precautions need to be taken to ensure that such confusing messages are checked. Unfortunately, social distancing was not observed, he added.

Pawar reiterated that the need of the hour is to fight the war against the virus with unity. He called upon political parties to refrain from scoring points over each other and fight the crisis collectively to defeat it.