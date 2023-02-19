NCP chief Sharad Pawar distances himself from Shiv Sena name, symbol controversy

NCP chief Sharad Pawar | PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday distanced himself from the ongoing Shiv Sena symbol and name controversy.

While speaking to reporters on Sunday, Pawar said, "I do not want to say anything about the issue of bow and arrow that is going on at present, that is a separate topic. I had already put my views on that the day before yesterday."

No dispute with Amit Shah

While speaking about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Maharashtra visit, Pawar said that policy issues were discussed and there is no dispute among them.

"Yesterday Amit Shah was in the Cooperative Council, it was inaugurated by my hands (the day before yesterday). We have no differences in the issues raised by him, our policy issues were discussed, and his (HM Amit Shah) issues seemed appropriate."

Loss of 'bow and arrow' will not make any difference

Earlier, yesterday, Pawar said that the loss of 'bow and arrow' will not make any difference to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena claiming that people will accept its new poll symbol.

He recalled that Indira Gandhi faced a similar situation in the aftermath of the Emergency.

"Congress used to have the 'two bullocks with a yoke' symbol. After they lost it, they adopted 'hand' as the new symbol, and people accepted it. Similarly, people will accept the new symbol (of the Uddhav faction)," the NCP supremo said.

