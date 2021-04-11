NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted in city hospital; to undergo gallbladder surgery on Monday

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, where he is scheduled to undergo gallbladder surgery on Monday.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik tweeted, “Our Party President Sharad Pawar saheb has been admitted in Breach Candy Hospital and as informed earlier, a surgery will be performed tomorrow to address his gallbladder ailment.”

He further said, “Sharad Pawar was advised to rest for seven days after he underwent a medical procedure (last month). It was then decided that the surgery for the removal of his gall bladder will be performed after 15 days. Accordingly, Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday," he said.

Pawar, 80, had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30. He was later discharged and recovering at home. On April 7, World Health Day, he was administered his second dose of the Covid vaccine, having received his first jab on March 1.