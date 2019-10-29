NCP-backed Independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh extends support to Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-backed Independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh on Monday extended support to the Shiv Sena, which is putting all efforts to have an equal share in power with its ally BJP to form the next government in Maharashtra.

Gadakh, the MLA from Nevasa in Ahmednagar district, announced his decision to offer support to the party after meeting Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence here.

It is to note that Gadakh's father Yashwantrao was a former NCP leader. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections.